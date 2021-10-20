Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.10.2021
East Africa Metals meldet +46% der ‚High Grade'-Goldunzen!
20.10.2021 | 17:05
Terseta: CORRECTION: Terseta - unaudited results for the first 9 months of 2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-10-20 16:54 CEST --
Correction: correct attachment has been uploaded.

Revenues of the company (including fines and penalties) were equal to 89,017
EUR during first nine months of 2021. Company's loss before taxation was equal
to (641,187) EUR, net loss of the Company was equal to (542,815) EUR on 30th of
September 2021. 

On 30th of September 2021, current liabilities of the Company exceeded its
current assets by EUR 8,108,344. The main part of the Current liabilities now
included the issued issue of bonds (maturity date - 10th of June, 2022, an
early redemption of these bonds is scheduled for 10th of December, 2021). The
liquidity of the Company will be ensured by cash injections of the sole
shareholder. 

Company's shareholder structure did not change during first 9 months of 2021.
Authorized capital was equal to 1,002,500 EUR on the 30th of September, 2021,
number of shares was equal to 1,002,500 units. Equity of the Company was equal
to 315,724 EUR on the 30th of September, 2021. At 30th of September, 2021 the
Company did not meet the equity requirement (According to the Law on Companies
of the Republic of Lithuania, the equity of a company may not be smaller than ½
of its share capital indicated in the Articles of Association of the company) -
a reduction of Share capital, reducing the number of shares by 687,026 units
and value of it by 687,026 EUR will take place in order to cover the retained
loss of 144,211 EUR and loss for the current year of 542,815 EUR. 

Company's Debt liabilities to investors, including accrued interest, were equal
to 8,153,333 EUR, Loan to asset value ratio (LTV) was equal to 71,96%, as of
30th of September 2021, Company complied with all conditions regarding its
obligations to bonholders according to the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC
FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue. 

One post balance sheet event has occured - After these financial statements
were prepared, the Company has issued EUR 1 000 000 bonds in order to finance
repairs of its investment asset. The entire bond issue was acquired by the sole
shareholder - Lords LB Baltic Fund IV. The bonds are subordinated against
publically offered bonds. The maturity of the bonds is 14 July 2024. 

Full unaudited financial statements for a 9 month period, which ended on the
30th of September, 2021 are provided in the attachments of this notice. 


     Rytis Zaloga
     CEO
     
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
     Phone: +370 650 32044

