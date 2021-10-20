Terseta: Unaudited results for the first 9 months of 2021

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-10-20 16:54 CEST -- Revenues of the company (including fines and penalties) were equal to 89,017 EUR during first nine months of 2021. Company's loss before taxation was equal to (641,187) EUR, net loss of the Company was equal to (542,815) EUR on 30th of September 2021. On 30th of September 2021, current liabilities of the Company exceeded its current assets by EUR 8,108,344. The main part of the Current liabilities now included the issued issue of bonds (maturity date - 10th of June, 2022, an early redemption of these bonds is scheduled for 10th of December, 2021). The liquidity of the Company will be ensured by cash injections of the sole shareholder. Company's shareholder structure did not change during first 9 months of 2021. Authorized capital was equal to 1,002,500 EUR on the 30th of September, 2021, number of shares was equal to 1,002,500 units. Equity of the Company was equal to 315,724 EUR on the 30th of September, 2021. At 30th of September, 2021 the Company did not meet the equity requirement (According to the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, the equity of a company may not be smaller than ½ of its share capital indicated in the Articles of Association of the company) - a reduction of Share capital, reducing the number of shares by 687,026 units and value of it by 687,026 EUR will take place in order to cover the retained loss of 144,211 EUR and loss for the current year of 542,815 EUR. Company's Debt liabilities to investors, including accrued interest, were equal to 8,153,333 EUR, Loan to asset value ratio (LTV) was equal to 71,96%, as of 30th of September 2021, Company complied with all conditions regarding its obligations to bonholders according to the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue. One post balance sheet event has occured - After these financial statements were prepared, the Company has issued EUR 1 000 000 bonds in order to finance repairs of its investment asset. The entire bond issue was acquired by the sole shareholder - Lords LB Baltic Fund IV. The bonds are subordinated against publically offered bonds. The maturity of the bonds is 14 July 2024. Full unaudited financial statements for a 9 month period, which ended on the 30th of September, 2021 are provided in the attachments of this notice. Rytis Zaloga CEO Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt Phone: +370 650 32044 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021140