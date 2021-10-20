Sinch AB: Invitation to conference call and webcast of Sinch interim report for the third quarter of 2021

Stockholm, Sweden - October 20, 2021 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CET the same day where Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.
Time for publication of the interim report
Tuesday November 2, 2021, at 07:30 CET
Time for conference call and webcast
Tuesday November 2, 2021, at 14:00 CET
Conference call dial-in details
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 506 92 180
UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 000
US: +1 631 510 7495
Access code: 698 7713#
Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.comafter publication.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world's largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.
