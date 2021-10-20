

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The daily cases of coronavirus infection in the United States have come down to the lowest level in three months. This excludes low figures due to reporting delays at weekends.



With 81238 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 45,139,222, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is less than one third of this year's peak of 2,85,058 cases reported on September 13.



The seven-day average of Covid cases is 79,348, which shows a 22 percent decline in the last fortnight, as per data compiled by New York Times.



An additional 2357 Covid deaths on Tuesday took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 728,296.



Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States have consistently been decreasing since September 4. The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 19 percent to 58,433 within the last two weeks.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 189,487,793 people in the United States, or 57.1 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.



35,710,331 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



In Covid related news outside the U.S., English health leaders have warned that some Covid restrictions must immediately be reintroduced if England is to avoid 'stumbling into a winter crisis.'



The NHS Confederation said that the ministers' 'Plan B' strategy, including face coverings in crowded spaces, should be implemented.



Covid cases in the UK have been rising sharply with the seven-day average reaching 44,890. However, deaths are well below the winter peak.



Parts of Central and Eastern Europe are also battling rising cases. The Czech Republic and Slovakia recorded their highest daily cases since the spring. Slovakia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the European Union.



Having reported 1,028 Covid casualties Tuesday, Russia marked a new record in daily number of Covid deaths.



