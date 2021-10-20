Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 20 October 2021

The Shareholders' Meeting of Pernod Ricard's (Paris:RI) shareholders will be held on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 2 p.m. at Salle Pleyel, 252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°120 of 6 October 2021 and the notice of meeting in the BALO n°126 of 20 October 2021 and in Les Petites Affiches, a journal of legal notices.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting.

Information and documents pertaining to the Shareholders' Meeting are available in the Company's website, www.pernod-ricard.com, Section Investors Regulatory Information Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, documents that must be available for the shareholders for the purpose of general meetings will be available at Pernod Ricard's registered office, 5 Cours Paul Ricard, 75008 Paris, from 26 October 2021, the fifteenth day prior to the Combined General Meeting.

Documents listed in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Pernod Ricard's website mentioned above as from today, the twenty-first day that precedes the Shareholders' Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, request these documents to be sent by the Company. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary;

any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Pernod Ricard or by sending a request by e-mail to the following address: agpr2021@pernod-ricard.com.

Shareholders' agenda: FY22 half-year results 10 February, 2022

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in fiscal year 2020/21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité". Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005814/en/

Contacts:

Shareholder Service

0 800 880 953