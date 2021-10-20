Sollensys Corp.: Cybersecurity Leader Sollensys Appoints Julie Rieger as CMO

Former Twentieth Century Fox Film President joins Sollensys as CMO, one of the first major cybersecurity company built on blockchain

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Sollensys Corp (OTC PINK:SOLS), one of the first major cybersecurity company built on blockchain technology, announced today the appointment of Julie Rieger, former Twentieth Century Fox Film (n/k/a 20th Century Studios) President, as Chief Data Strategist.

"Our mission is to create a next generation blockchain cybersecurity company that makes the world safer for all of us," said Sollensys CEO, Don Beavers. "We believe building a company with proven, trusted executives that embody creativity and invention is the key to achieving our goal. Julie adds a creative drive like no other, and a track record of astounding innovation."

Ms. Rieger, former President, Chief Data Strategist, and Head of Media at Twentieth Century Fox Film is known for being the first to architect and build proprietary customer insight data tools in Hollywood. Technology has been at the core of Ms. Rieger's career since 1995 when she first launched Seagate's global advertising campaign and later as the EVP at ZenithOptimedia, overseeing Hewlett Packard's award-winning global media campaigns in 101 countries. She was an adjunct professor at University of Southern California in Los Angeles and is a current member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Ms. Rieger was a full golf scholarship athlete at the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a B.A. in Advertising from Southern Methodist University.

"As a technologist, creative executive, and daughter of an Army Lieutenant Colonel, I believe there is nothing - absolutely nothing - more important than protecting personal identifiable information (PII), intellectual property and other critical data assets. It's the new battlefield," said new Sollensys CMO, Julie Rieger. "Intellectual and creative assets are what make the free world exceptional, making Sollensys' immutable blockchain cybersecurity indispensable. It's no wonder something this potent was created and developed by Don Beavers and his brilliant team of engineers on the Space Coast of Florida."

About Sollensys

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The company recently introduced our second product offering-the Regional Service Center, which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

The Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. Using blockchain technology, the Blockchain Archive Server maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

Blockchain Archive Server protects client data from "ransomware"-malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid in order for your system to work again. Blockchain technology is a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. The Blockchain Archive Server is a server that comes pre-loaded with the blockchain-powered cybersecurity software, which can be delivered, installed and integrated into a client's computer systems with ease.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Sollensys' actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Sollensys' products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

