

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Byant Ranch has issued a voluntary recall of Methocarbamol 500mg tablets due to mislabeling with the incorrect strength.



The bottles labeled as Methocarbamol 500mg tablets have been found to contain Methocarbamol 750mg tablets.



If a patient takes a 750mg Tablet of Methocarbamol instead of the prescribed 500mg Tablets, it potentially could result in Excessive Central Nervous System depression which may result in nausea, sedation, fainting, falls, seizure, coma, and death. However, the company has not received any adverse events related to the recall.



The affected Methocarbamol 500mg lots include the following Lot Number 163935/ Exp. Date 10/22.



Methocarbamol tablets is used together with rest, physical therapy, and other measures for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions.



