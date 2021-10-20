- (PLX AI) - Tesla Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 3,203 million vs. estimate USD 2,795 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 14.6%
- • Q3 adjusted net income USD 2,093 million vs. estimate USD 1,610 million
- • Q3 free cash flow USD 1,328 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.86 vs. estimate USD 1.59
- • Q3 revenue USD 13,757 million vs. estimate USD 13,626 million
- • Tesla continue to target first Model Y production builds in Berlin and Austin before the end of the year
