Thousands of Quality Professionals, Decisions Makers and Buyers to Attend Next Week's 4th Biennial Quality Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Next week a hundred exhibitors will showcase the latest test, measurement & equipment, and services & software that can improve quality in the manufacturing process at The Quality Show taking place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from Tuesday, October 26 through Thursday, October 28. Thousands of attendees will have access to quality-focused education, a resource-rich exhibit hall dedicated exclusively to quality technology, equipment and products, and several networking opportunities. Click here for the latest information about this leading trade show and conference, produced by Quality magazine.

"We are excited to bring the industry back together in person to give buyers the opportunity to meet with 100 exhibiting companies, have access to dozens of learning theater presentations, hear from a dynamic keynote speaker and network with colleagues," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality. "Our attendees will gain insight on the important issues facing manufacturers including Managing the Supply Chain, Automation and Mobility Tools, Machine Vision System Integration, 3D Measurement Processes, and so much more."

Highlights for the event include:

The Resource-Rich Exhibit Hall will feature Gold Sponsor Zeiss; Silver Sponsor BSI, Bronze Sponsor InnovMetric and Collaborative Partners ASQ and CMS. To view the complete list of exhibitors, click here. All attendees will also have access to The ASSEMBLY Show, which will run concurrently at the Convention Center.

A high-profile Keynote Presentation by Charlie Mitchell, Manufacturing Engineer, Andretti Autosport who will discuss Manufacturing in Motorsports. The keynote will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 9:00 am.

by , Manufacturing Engineer, Andretti Autosport who will discuss The keynote will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 9:00 am. The Measurement Zone , a new feature to the floor, hosted by the Coordinate Metrology Society, will offer attendees hands-on engagement with the latest cutting-edge coordinate metrology measuring equipment. There will be separate zones, each with different hardware and software, for attendees to work with applications engineers to explore and learn the functionality, methodology, and best practices of each tool. The zones are set up to allow beginners or experienced attendees to use the metrology equipment.

, a new feature to the floor, hosted by the Coordinate Metrology Society, will offer attendees hands-on engagement with the latest cutting-edge coordinate metrology measuring equipment. There will be separate zones, each with different hardware and software, for attendees to work with applications engineers to explore and learn the functionality, methodology, and best practices of each tool. The zones are set up to allow beginners or experienced attendees to use the metrology equipment. Complimentary Education: There will two dozen free 30-minute education sessions in the Learning Theaters located in the exhibit hall. Subject matter experts from the following companies, will present: ASQ Inspection Division, BSI, Coordinate Metrology Society, Digital Metrology Standards Consortium (DMSC), DISCUS Software Company, ETQ, IDS Imaging Development Systems Inc., Integro Technologies, Mahr Inc., Management & Performance Systems, Met-L-Flo, Parsons Corporation, PolyWorks USA, The Starrett Company, Tooling U-SME, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Veeva Systems, and ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions. Click here for the schedule.

Extensive Networking - The Welcome Reception will take place in the exhibit hall on Tuesday, October 26 from 3:00pm-5:00pm, and a 'Pub Night' Networking Reception, co-hosted with The ASSEMBLY Show will be taking place on Wednesday, October 27 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm.

Attendees: Thousands of quality professionals, decisions makers and buyers will come to find new ideas and solutions to their manufacturing challenges that will improve quality on the shop floor and in manufacturing planning making this the "must attend" event in the quality industry. To see what companies are attending,click here.

The QUALITY Show is produced by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. Quality's cutting-edge multi-media platform includes an eMagazine, eNewsletters, webinars, social media, video, and more! The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.

