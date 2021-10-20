

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.62 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $0.33 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.9% to $13.76 billion from $8.77 billion last year.



Tesla Motors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.09 Bln. vs. $0.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q3): $13.76 Bln vs. $8.77 Bln last year.



