

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC):



-Earnings: $449 million in Q3 vs. -$196 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $4.13 in Q3 vs. -$1.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $1.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.02 per share -Revenue: $4.89 billion in Q3 vs. $4.56 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 to $1.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,871 to $5,171 Mln Full year EPS guidance: 6.15 to $6.38 Full year revenue guidance: $19,500 -$19,800 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TENET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de