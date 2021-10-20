

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $71.67 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $168.97 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, SLM Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $74.38 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $74.38 Mln. vs. $178.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 - $3.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

