

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $351 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $1.62 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



