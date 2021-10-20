

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $968 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $736 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $3.29 billion from $2.65 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $968 Mln. vs. $736 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $3.29 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

