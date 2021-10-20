

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB):



-Earnings: -$2 million in Q3 vs. $0.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q3 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $9 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Revenue: $751 million in Q3 vs. $256 million in the same period last year.



