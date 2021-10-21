

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Transurban (TCL.AX TRAUF), a developer and operator of toll roads networks, reported that Average Daily Traffic or ADT for September quarter 2021 decreased by 12.4% compared to 2020.



Transurban noted that traffic across the company's markets continues to be impacted by government restrictions due to COVID-19, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne.



Sydney average daily traffic in the quarter decreased by 43.7% to 477,000 trips. Average workday traffic decreased by 37.9% and average weekend/public holiday traffic decreased by 64.2% for the quarter.



Melbourne average daily traffic in the quarter increased by 30.7% to 463,000 transactions. Average workday traffic increased by 25.8% and average weekend/public holiday traffic increased by 68.6% for the quarter.



Brisbane quarterly ADT increased by 4.6% to 403,000 trips. Average workday traffic increased by 5.0% and average weekend/public holiday traffic increased by 3.2% for the quarter.



North America ADT in the quarter increased by 29.0% to 144,000 trips. The average dynamic toll price for the quarter increased by 35.2% to US$8.39 on the 95 Express Lanes.



