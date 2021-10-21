ARP Tax Pro Delivers Ethical Tax and Estate Planning for Retirement and the Building of Generational Wealth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ARP Tax Pro, a boutique tax consultancy from Phoenix, has found itself in the midst of a tax-planning and estate planning boom in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've all been significantly affected by the impact of the virus and the reminder that life is more fragile than we realized still rings in our ears.

It's in times like these when we start to take seriously the risk mitigation and future planning strategies that we should have in place - which are typically ignored when times are good. One of these is long-term tax and estate planning.

Source: Kelly Sikkema

What most consumers don't realize, is that if their retirement planning is not sufficiently optimized for tax purposes, they risk giving up a huge portion of their overall capital which will be owed to the IRS years into the future. In addition, if your estate is not structured appropriately, you are leaving value on the table. It's not enough to merely put some percentage of your income away every month, you also need to be sure that it's in the right vehicles to maximize your returns and transfer as much wealth as possible to your retirement years and then eventually to the next generation.

Bill Spar, the CEO and Founder of ARP Tax Pro, understands this all too well and has helped hundreds of clients over the past 22 years to do exactly that. Taxes, especially within the current IRS system, are extremely complicated and most clients simply don't know what they're missing out on. Bill and his team are passionate about pulling back the curtain for clients and helping them make the most of their hard-fought retirement savings in a personable and approachable way.

"The driving force for me is that people and small businesses in and around my community are not being told the whole story about taxes. They are afraid of the IRS and they haven't been told by their current tax or financial advisor that there are literally hundreds of ways to make their situation much better than it was or could be!" said Spar.

His team provides their tax-planning services with an ethical and moral grounding that is difficult to find in today's world, but that doesn't compromise on the precision that they can deliver for clients. It's staggering how much a difference they can make by having their finger on the pulse of the tax system and helping their clients to make the relevant adjustments. Add to this a rigorous estate planning component and you've got yourself the full package all under one roof.

The recent growth in the company can also be attributed to how clients value the proactive service that they receive. Tax codes are constantly changing and if you don't have someone interpreting those changes and making them actionable, you're likely to miss out on those benefits. Spar and his team have made this a priority and continue to deliver value to their hundreds of clients years after they sign up initially. This puts them in a league of their own when compared to traditional retirement planners who are notorious for disappearing once the initial plan is in place.

It's a constantly shifting landscape that requires a hand on the wheel at all times. And that's what ARP Tax Pro can deliver for families and businesses alike.

It's safe to say that there's never been a better time to get on top of your retirement planning, and if you're not thinking about the tax implications at retirement and in terms of your estate, then you're making a big mistake.

About ARP Tax Pro

ARP Tax Pro is a tax consultancy firm serving individuals and small business owners primarily in the Southwest of the USA. The company offers personable, ethical, and long-term tax and estate planning for retirement and generational wealth transfer.

