- (PLX AI) - ABB Q3 orders USD 7,866 million vs. estimate USD 7,560 million.
- • Q3 revenue USD 7,028 million vs. estimate USD 7,340 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBITA USD 1,062 million vs. estimate USD 1,066 million
- • Q3 net income USD 652 million vs. estimate USD 673 million
- • Says high level of demand driving strong order growth, while on the other hand the tight supply chain impacted our revenues more than anticipated
- • Says impact most tangible in Electrification and Robotics & Discrete Automation
- • ABB anticipates a continued tight supply chain to impact customer deliveries in Q4
- • Revenue growth seen similar to Q3
- • ABB anticipates comparable revenue growth of 6%-8% (update from just below 10%) for full-year 2021
- • ABB expects a strong pace of improvement from 2020 toward the 2023 operational EBITA margin target of the upper half of the 13%-16% range
