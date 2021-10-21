Italian tradeshow features the Tigo Flex MLPE product range and module-level monitoring platform.

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), today announced the Company's presence as an exhibitor at the upcoming Key Energy in Rimini, Italy. Tigo representatives will showcase all of its TS4 Flex MLPE devices, including the recently released TS4-A-O, compatible with all PV modules up to 700Wp, and the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) software platform. Together, these products are the most cost-effective and advanced solution for optimization and module-level monitoring for small to large-scale solar projects.

"Key Energy is a big event for us and we are excited to once again meet with our customers in person, especially right on the heels of releasing the restyled layout for residential and storage applications in our new EI software platform," said Mirko Bindi, Vice President EMEA Sales and MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "Moreover, our new TS4-A-O, with a 700Wp max power rating, covers all the modules currently available in the market. This allows customers to apply the Italian Superbonus 110 percent in an effort to optimize systems with sub-optimal exposures, maximizing both the investment and the usable roof space, ensuring the best possible performance."

During the event, Tigo will host two sessions with Insun, the innovative cloud-based solar design tool for PV professionals, with tens of thousands of users all around the world. The sessions will walk installers through the design stages of the platform and simulate the most accurate and efficient solar yield predictions. To understand how Tigo optimizers contribute to system performance, Key Energy attendees can visit the Tigo booth (B7.076) on Wednesday, October 27, and Thursday, October 28.

"Insun aims to ensure that users experience the highest performance and efficiency through a complete and reliable, all-in-one engineering platform," said Marco Ferrarini, founder and CEO at Insun. "Together with Tigo, we integrate our computation capabilities with a timely management of optimization dynamics in an effort to further offer the best performance and expand the range of users in the market."

To learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE solutions and the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform, please visit Tigo Energy at Key Energy (Quartiere Fieristico di Rimini, Italy, Pavilion B7, Booth 076) from Tuesday, October 26, through Friday, October 29, 2021. To contact the Tigo team prior to the event, use this link.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

