Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
InnoCan-Chefwissenschaftler: FDA-Zulassung für Liposomen-Krebskiller!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q16U ISIN: CH0039542854 Ticker-Symbol: MEF1 
Lang & Schwarz
21.10.21
07:09 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,41 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCH GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,85012,15007:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2021 | 07:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Cyber attack

Cyber attack against the MCH Group

On Wednesday, 20 October 2021, the MCH Group was hit by a criminal cyber attack using malware. The internal ICT specialists, together with other external experts and the federal authorities, immediately took measures to limit the damage as far as possible. As part of this process, it will be investigated if any data have been siphoned. The MCH Group will file a criminal complaint.

The ICT experts are working intensively to make all the systems available again as soon as possible and ready to function. The current and forthcoming exhibitions and events will be held as planned.

  • Ad hoc announcements online (https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/ad-hoc-publications/)
  • News online (https://www.mch-group.com/en/news/)


Media contact:
MCH Group AG
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


MCH GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.