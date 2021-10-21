MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Cyber attack

Cyber attack against the MCH Group

On Wednesday, 20 October 2021, the MCH Group was hit by a criminal cyber attack using malware. The internal ICT specialists, together with other external experts and the federal authorities, immediately took measures to limit the damage as far as possible. As part of this process, it will be investigated if any data have been siphoned. The MCH Group will file a criminal complaint.

The ICT experts are working intensively to make all the systems available again as soon as possible and ready to function. The current and forthcoming exhibitions and events will be held as planned.

Ad hoc announcements online (https://www.mch-group.com/en/investors/ad-hoc-publications/)

Media contact:

MCH Group AG

Corporate Communications

Christian Jecker

+41 58 206 22 52

christian.jecker@mch-group.com

www.mch-group.com

