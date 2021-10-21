- (PLX AI) - Software AG Q3 revenue EUR 198 million vs. estimate EUR 195 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 24.5 million vs. estimate EUR 22 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBITA EUR 33.3 million
- • For the full-year 2021, the Group now expects:
- • Digital Business bookings: +13 percent to +17 percent
- • A&N bookings: -8 percent to -12 percent
- • Product revenue: 0 percent to +5 percent
- • Operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS): 17 percent to 19 percent
