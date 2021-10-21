- (PLX AI) - Axfood Q3 revenue SEK 13,723 million vs. estimate SEK 13,700 million.
- • Q3 EBIT margin 5.8%
- • Q3 net income SEK 601 million
- • Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 2.93
|Axfood Q3 EBIT SEK 18 Million vs. Estimate SEK 780 Million
|AXFOOD: Solid quarter with good profitability
|Invitation to the presentation of Axfood's third quarter 2021
|WESTPAY AB: ADDITIONAL ORDERS FROM AXFOOD
|Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, has received new orders for payment terminals and services, as part of ongoing cooperation with Axfood. These orders represent a confirmation of Westpay as a trusted...
|Axfood completes acquisition of Bergendahls Food, enters partnership with City Gross
