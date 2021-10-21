- (PLX AI) - Borregaard Q3 revenue NOK 1,429 million.
- • Q3 pretax profit NOK 269 million
- • Q3 EPS NOK 2.12
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Borregaard Q3 EBITDA NOK 391 Million
|(PLX AI) - Borregaard Q3 revenue NOK 1,429 million.• Q3 pretax profit NOK 269 million• Q3 EPS NOK 2.12
► Artikel lesen
|07:04
|Borregaard ASA: EBITDA1 NOK 391 million in the 3rd quarter
|06.10.
|Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q3 2021 announcement
|19.08.
|Borregaard ASA: Financial calendar
|10.08.
|Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BORREGAARD ASA
|23,200
|+1,75 %