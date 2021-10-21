- (PLX AI) - Intertrust Q3 revenue EUR 140.3 million.
- • Adjusted EBITA of EUR 39.6 million, with margin 28.2%
- • Initiated EUR 100 million share buyback program
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,820
|14,080
|08:05
|13,900
|14,000
|20.10.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|Intertrust Q3 Adjusted EBITA EUR 39.6 million
|(PLX AI) - Intertrust Q3 revenue EUR 140.3 million.• Adjusted EBITA of EUR 39.6 million, with margin 28.2%• Initiated EUR 100 million share buyback program
► Artikel lesen
|07:17
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust posts 0.6% underlying revenue growth in Q3; continues to see strong pipeline and inflow
|Intertrust posts 0.6% underlying revenue growth in Q3; continues to see strong pipeline and inflow
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 21 October 2021 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company") [Euronext:...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust share repurchase periodic update (11 - 15 October 2021)
|11.10.
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust share repurchase periodic update (4 - 8 October 2021)
|04.10.
|Intertrust Group: Intertrust share repurchase periodic update (28 September - 1 October 2021)
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INTERTRUST NV
|13,980
|+0,58 %