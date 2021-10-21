Commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET in France and The Netherlands as planned

First sales registered in those countries

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, announces today the commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery in France and The Netherlands.

After the successful launch of BIOCERA-VET in Belgium earlier this year, TheraVet is pursuing its European commercial expansion strategy with the launch, as planned, in France and in The Netherlands. TheraVet has already registered its first sales in those countries.

With this new step, TheraVet enters a market of more than 25 million of companions (dogs and cats). France alone, with 22 million dogs and cats1, is the second largest pet market in Europe.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, concludes: "We are delighted to achieve the first sales of BIOCERA-VET in France and in The Netherlands, marking the start of commercialization in those countries. These launches, especially in France, the second most important orthopedic market in Europe, are important commercial milestones

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website

1 The European Pet Food Industry, Fediaf, Annual Report 2020

