- (PLX AI) - Volvo Q3 revenue SEK 85,300 million vs. estimate SEK 84,700 million.
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 9,403 million vs. estimate SEK 8,630 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 3.47 vs. estimate SEK 3.15
- • Sees China heavy-duty truck market at 970,000 trucks next year, down from 1,490,000 this year
- • Sees North America market 300,000 trucks next year, up from 270,000 this year
- • Sees Europe market 300,000 trucks next year, up from 280,000 this year
- • China truck demand declined in Q3 following a pre-buy ahead of CN6 emission legislation and a weaker economy in general, Volvo said
