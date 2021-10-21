- (PLX AI) - Granges Q3 sales SEK 4,621 million vs. estimate SEK 4,141 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK 153 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 1.44
|07:40
|Granges Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 219 Million vs. Estimate SEK 258 Million
|28.09.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Gränges AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (363/21)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Gränges AB
(publ) with effect from 2021-09-29. Last day of trading is set to 2026-09-17.
The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable...
|20.09.
|Granges Falls 7% as Danske Downgrades on Weaker Auto Outlook
|(PLX AI) - Granges shares were down 7% in morning trading after Danske Bank cut the stock to sell from hold. • Price target cut to SEK 100 from SEK 140• The market outlook for the automotive sector...
|25.08.
|Granges Rises 5% as Carnegie Says Buy on Long Term Potential
|(PLX AI) - Granges shares rose 5% after Carnegie analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold, citing long term potential.• Price target raised to SEK 130 from SEK 120• Granges sales should benefit...
|16.07.
|Granges Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 309 Million vs. Estimate SEK 315 Million
|(PLX AI) - Granges Q2 sales SEK 4,609 million vs. estimate SEK 4,239 million.• Q2 net income SEK 226 million• Q2 EPS SEK 2.12
