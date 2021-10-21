- (PLX AI) - Xvivo Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK -2.9 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK -1.1 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK -0.04
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Xvivo Q3 EBIT SEK -4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Xvivo Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK -2.9 million.• Q3 net income SEK -1.1 million• Q3 EPS SEK -0.04
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: Record for a Donor Heart Outside the Body Using Ground-Breaking XVIVO Technology
|GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)XVIVO is setting new standards in heart transplantation. In an ongoing clinical trial in Australia...
► Artikel lesen
|07.10.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Interim Report
|GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the interim report July...
► Artikel lesen
|05.10.
|XVIVO Perfusion AB: Advance Publication of Interim Report January-September 2021
|GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)For administrative reasons, XVIVO Perfusion (publ) has decided to advance the publication of the interim...
► Artikel lesen
|30.09.
|Nomination Committee of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)
|GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)The following members have been appointed to XVIVO Perfusion's nomination committee for the 2022 annual...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|XVIVO PERFUSION AB
|37,250
|-0,53 %