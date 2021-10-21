Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
InnoCan-Chefwissenschaftler: FDA-Zulassung für Liposomen-Krebskiller!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Stuttgart
20.10.21
13:52 Uhr
14,936 Euro
+0,682
+4,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2021 | 07:41
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 Gruppen - result 3rd quarter and the first three quarters of 2021.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an ownership share of 19.5 % in SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS. SpareBank 1 SMN's share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen's profit after tax in the 3rd quarter was NOK 82.9 million. SpareBank 1 SMN's share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen's profit after tax as of 30 September 2021 was NOK 297.8 million. The SpareBank 1 Gruppen's profit before tax as of 30 September 2021 was NOK 2,816 million. Profit after tax was NOK 2,170 million. The controlling interest's share of the profit in the 3rd quarter and as of 30 September 2021 was resp. NOK 425 and NOK 1.527 million. Profit before and after tax in the third quarter was resp. NOK 816 million and NOK 621 million. Fremtind, which is owned 65% by SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS, had a profit before tax of NOK 741 million in the third quarter. Fremtind's profit before tax as of 30 September 2021 was NOK 2,408 million.

Oslo, 21 October 2021

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.