

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - German-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) on Thursday reported that its non-IFRS net income for the third quarter rose to 22.4 million euros from 18.7 million euros, and earnings per share grew to 0.30 euros from 0.25 euros last year.



The Group said its EBITA for the period edged down by 1 percent to 33.3 million euros and EBITA margin was at 16.8 percent.



The Group's revenue for the quarter increased by 7 percent to 198 million euros, while it was rose 6 percent at constant currency. Segment wise, product revenue grew 8 percent, digital business line revenue rose 10 percent and A&N business line revenue rose 3 percent during the quarter.



The Group bookings for the third quarter was up by 6 percent to 107.2 million euros, while it grew 5 percent at constant currency.



