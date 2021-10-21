- (PLX AI) - Epiroc Q3 orders SEK 12,245 million vs. estimate SEK 11,000 million, supported by a good aftermarket, acquisitions and several large orders.
- • Q3 revenue SEK 9,966 million vs. estimate SEK 10,378 million
- • Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 23.4% vs. estimate 23%
- • Q3 EBIT margin 23.6% vs. estimate 23%
- • Q3 organic growth 13% vs. estimate 16%
- • Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 1.6
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 2,352 million vs. estimate SEK 2,390 million
- • Says demand, both for equipment and aftermarket, will remain at a high level in the near term
