- (PLX AI) - Duni Q3 sales SEK 1,453 million vs. estimate SEK 1,364 million.
- • Q3 organic growth 17.4%
- • Q3 net income SEK 102 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 2.16
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|10,460
|10,680
|08:01
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|Duni Q3 Operating Income SEK 151 Million vs. Estimate SEK 84 Million
|(PLX AI) - Duni Q3 sales SEK 1,453 million vs. estimate SEK 1,364 million.• Q3 organic growth 17.4%• Q3 net income SEK 102 million• Q3 EPS SEK 2.16
► Artikel lesen
|14.10.
|Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2021
|06.09.
|Duni AB: Duni Group first in the world to use fossil-free propane gas in paper production - a major step towards a 90-per-cent lower climate footprint
|BOX, Sweden, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group's journey towards fossil-free operations continues as the first fossil free propane gas (BioLPG) delivery arrived at the subsidiary Rexcell...
► Artikel lesen
|06.09.
|DUNI AB: Duni Group first in the world to use fossil free propane gas in paper production - a major step towards a 90-per-cent lower climate footprint
|15.07.
|Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1- June 30, 2021
|BOX, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easing of restrictions contributes to improved income
April 1-June 30
Net sales amounted to SEK 1,124 m (820), corresponding to a 37.1%...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DUNI AB
|10,440
|+0,77 %