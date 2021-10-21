Beter Bed Holding NV: Change to Supervisory Board Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) - The Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - announces that Mr P.C. Boone has decided to resign as a member of the Supervisory Board. Mr Boone has been a dedicated member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 3 December 2018. His role as Group Chief Executive Officer at Pick 'n Pay requires his full attention and he feels he cannot fulfil his role in the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding to the extent needed. The resignation will be effective from 31 December 2021.

BeterBedHolding's Chair of the Supervisory Board,Bart Karis, said:

"We sincerely regret but fully understand Pieter's decision to step down as a member of our Supervisory Board. We are grateful for the valuable insights he provided to Beter Bed Holding since December 2018 and we wish him all the best."

The vacancy will not be filled as the composition of the Supervisory Board will remain such that the requisite expertise, background, competencies and independence are present. From 1 January 2022 onwards, the Supervisory Board will consist of Mr B.E. Karis (Chair), Mr A. Beyens, Mrs B.M.A. van Hussen (Vice Chair) and Mrs M.C. Schipperheijn.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productivewe are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that

M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

