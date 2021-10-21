

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink (GRPTY) said its third quarter revenue declined 13% year-on-year due to the continued impact of the pandemic. In the quarter, it faced tightened health restrictions unlike last year.



Third quarter consolidated revenue was down 13% at a constant exchange rate, to 223.1 million euros. Eurotunnel Shuttle revenue declined 20% to 148.7 million euros.



For the first nine months of fiscal year, the Group's revenue decreased by 13% to 549.3 million euros, impacted by the effects of the health crisis and Brexit. Eurotunnel revenue decreased by 16% to 451.1 million euros.



