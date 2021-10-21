Expanding European footprint and material science technology with new capabilities and innovation in silicone.

Boyd Corporation, a world-leading innovator of technologies in engineered materials and thermal management, today announced the acquisition of Siltec, a Weiler, Germany-based specialist in silicone compounding for custom products in the highly-regulated medical industry. The acquisition deepens and diversifies Boyd's material science portfolio and further expands its European footprint.

"Siltec's dedicated team of scientists and technologists enhance Boyd competencies in silicone material science and the medical industry. We'll leverage this expertise to accelerate innovation across Boyd's material portfolio and adjacent high growth markets like industrial technology, eMobility and cloud data center where customers need high temperature resistant and durable solutions," stated Boyd CEO Doug Britt.

Boyd continues to invest in value-driven innovation and technology to create marketable differentiation for its customers. The addition of silicone compounding expertise further bolsters Boyd's deep material science knowledge and expands its custom engineered material manufacturing optimized to balance high performance, sustainability, and lean manufacturing. Boyd's robust global manufacturing footprint, design expertise, and rapid prototyping helps customers accelerate time to market, enhance global agility, and improve regional responsiveness.

"We're excited to add talented staff, additional operations, and new customers in Europe, a region where we're deeply committed to drive continued growth. Siltec's manufacturing expands our presence in Germany and the Czech Republic," said Boyd European Managing Director Joop Ruijgrok.

About Boyd Corporation

Boyd Corporation is a world-leading innovator of technologies in material science, engineered materials, and thermal management that seal, protect, interface with, and coolour customers' most critical applications. ?We embrace science to solve ambitious performance targets. Boyd architects material innovation, combining technologies in novel ways to redefine the possible. We gain unparalleled technology insight solving complex challenges across the leading industries we serve.? Our solutions maximize performance in 5G infrastructure and the world's most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems, enable performance critical aircraft and defense technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd's global, large-scale manufacturing is a deep commitment to protect the environment with sustainable, lean operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint.?

