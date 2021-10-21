Anzeige
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 
Frankfurt
20.10.21
08:03 Uhr
123,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,81 %
21.10.2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Vesting of Executive Share Plan awards

The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP")

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

K Murphy

32,658

14,781

S Long

1,828

828

M Sajor

1,725

1,725

Following the vesting on October 18, 2021 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. Mr Sajor elected to sell all. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy, Ms Long and Mr Sajor will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.

In accordance with the Company's Shareholding Guidelines, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 17,877 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 and Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP")

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

W Brundage

11,479

5,196

J Cross

14,678

14,678

A Devine

10,731

7,714

I Graham

1,241

562

A Hutcherson

12,889

5,530

S Long

15,970

15,970

M Sajor

15,073

10,873

J Schlicher

10,219

8,919

W Thees

11,702

7,896

J Williams

3,214

2,266

Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Brundage, Mr Graham and Mr Hutcherson sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Devine, Mr Sajor, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Cross and Ms Long both sold all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")

PDMR

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

I Graham

1,260

571

Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Graham sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

32,658

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

14,781

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,558,060.41

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Brundage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

11,479

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

5,196

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£547,708.67

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Cross

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

14,678

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

14,678

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,547,203.21

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Devine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

10,731

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

7,714

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£813,130.23

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,241

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

562

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£59,240.24

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,260

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

571

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£60,188.92

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Hutcherson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer, USA

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

12,889

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

5,530

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£582,915.50

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,828

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

828

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£87,279.21

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

15,970

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

15,970

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,683,392.51

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Sajor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,725

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

1,725

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£181,831.69

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Sajor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Information Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

15,073

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

10,873

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£1,146,119.40

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jake Schlicher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

10,219

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

8,919

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£940,148.89

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Thees

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

11,702

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

7,896

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£832,314.79

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

3,214

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£105.409675

2,266

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£238,858.32

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2021-10-18; UTC time

2. 2021-10-19; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)

October 21, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669043/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
