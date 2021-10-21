

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales totaled 2.72 billion euros, a growth of 22 percent from last year's 2.24 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 20 percent.



The company recorded very dynamic start in all regions, with robust demand and strong shipments ahead of festive season.



Americas sales grew 15 percent, and the growth was 26 percent in Asia/ Rest of World, and 23 percent in Europe.



Strategic International Brands sales grew 24 percent, with broad-based growth, in particular for Martell, Jameson, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal and Absolut. Positive price/mix. Strategic Local Brands sales increased 15 percent, driven by strong double-digit growth of Seagram's Indian whiskies.



Specialty Brands sales were up 21 percent, while strategic Wines sales fell 7 percent due in particular to New Zealand supply constraints.



Looking ahead, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We expect good sales growth to continue through FY22, albeit moderating vs. Q1. We will continue to implement our strategy, notably accelerating our digital transformation and reinvesting to seize present and future growth opportunities.'



