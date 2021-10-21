- (PLX AI) - BioArctic Q3 revenue SEK 4 million vs. estimate SEK 7.5 million.
- • Q3 net income SEK -37.6 million
|08:10
|BioArctic Q3 Operating Profit SEK -37.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK -37.4 Million
|11.10.
Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the period January - September 2021 on October 21 at 9.30 a.m. CET
STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - September 2021 on Thursday, October...
|28.09.
BioArctic: Eisai initiates rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today announced that they have initiated a rolling submission to the U.S. Food and...
|10.09.
BioArctic: New data presented at MDS Congress of ABBV-0805 in Parkinson's disease
STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will present new preclinical data for the investigational anti-a-synuclein antibody ABBV-0805 at the...
|09.07.
|BIOARCTIC: Interim Report for the period April - June 2021
