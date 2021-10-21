- (PLX AI) - Mycronic Q3 orders SEK 1,242 million.
- • Q3 sales SEK 986 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 0.82
|09:10
|Mycronic reports Q3 results
|08:40
|Mycronic AB: Interim Report January-September 2021
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter
Order intake amounted to SEK 1,242 (739) million, up 68 percent Net sales decreased 8 percent to SEK 986...
|08:10
|Mycronic Q3 EBIT SEK 106 Million
(PLX AI) - Mycronic Q3 orders SEK 1,242 million.• Q3 sales SEK 986 million• Q3 EPS SEK 0.82
|11.10.
|ASM PACIFIC Agrees Mycronic's Acquisition of All AEi Issued Shrs
|07.10.
|Mycronic AB: Invitation to Mycronic's third quarter 2021 presentation
|STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's third quarter. The presentation will be held on October 21, at 10:00 a.m....
