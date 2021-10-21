- (PLX AI) - Alimak Group Q3 revenue SEK 902 million vs. estimate SEK 957 million.
- • Q3 EBITA SEK 119 million vs. estimate SEK 130 million
- • Q3 net income SEK 74 million
08:10
Alimak Group Q3 Orders SEK 872 Million
06.10.
ALIMAK GROUP AB: Invitation to the presentation of Alimak Group's report for the third quarter 2021
28.09.
ALIMAK GROUP AB: Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting
26.07.
ALIMAK GROUP AB: Alimak Group's EVP for Division BMU Mark Casey leaves the company
20.07.
Alimak Group Q2 Orders SEK 915 Million
(PLX AI) - Alimak Group Q2 revenue SEK 951 million vs. estimate SEK 937 million.• Q2 EBITA SEK 126 million vs. estimate SEK 113 million• Q2 net income SEK 78 million
