- (PLX AI) - BioGaia Q3 sales SEK 173.8 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million.
- • Q3 EBIT SEK 67.2 million vs. estimate SEK 46 million
|08:10
|BioGaia Q3 Net Income SEK 52.8 Million vs. Estimate SEK 35 Million
|08:06
|BioGaia AB Interim Management Statement - January - September 2021
|14.10.
|BioGaia Jumps More Than 6% After Surprise Earnings Beat
|(PLX AI) - BioGaia shares were up nearly 6.5% in early trading after the company reported preliminary results that beat consensus expectations.• BioGaia Q3 sales SEK 174 million vs. estimate SEK 157...
|13.10.
|BioGaia Q3 Sales SEK 174 Million vs. Estimate SEK 157 Million
|(PLX AI) - BioGaia Q3 EBIT SEK 67 million vs. estimate SEK 46 million.
|13.10.
|BioGaia's profit for third quarter to exceed market expectations
