- (PLX AI) - Jyske Bank 9-month profit after tax DKK 2,400 million.
- • Outlook FY EPS DKK 40-41, up from DKK 34-38 previously
- • Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 3,800-3,900 million, up from DKK 3,300-3,700 million previously
- • Outlook FY profit after tax DKK 3,000-3,100 million, up from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previously
- • The upgrade mirrors a continued high level of activity in all business units, Jyske said
- • In addition, costs were held under control and clients' credit quality remains solid, the bank said
