

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw PLC (RSW.L) said its revenue and adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2021 were consistent with the guidance provided in July. The Board proposed a final dividend of 52.0 pence net per share in respect of the year. Also, the Group said its fiscal 2022 has started with a strong first quarter and it currently has a record order book.



For the year ended 30 June 2021, adjusted profit before tax was 119.7 million pounds, an increase of 146% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 139.4 pence compared to 51.0 pence. Statutory profit before tax was 139.4 million pounds compared to 3.2 million pounds. Earnings per share was 153.2 pence compared to 0.4 pence. Revenue was 565.6 million pounds, 11% higher than prior year.



Renishaw reported first quarter statutory profit before tax of 39.3 million pounds compared to 28.2 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 41.7 million pounds from 18.3 million pounds. Group revenue for the first quarter was 157.8 million pounds, compared to 116.9 million pounds, a year ago.



