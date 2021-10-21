Healthera Launches "Treatments", enabling app-based access to Erectile Dysfunction medicines from Local Pharmacies

- Healthera launches Treatments, enabling purchasing of Pharmacy Medicines (P-Meds) from local pharmacies partnering with Healthera without needing to speak to a pharmacist or doctor

- Treatments launches with Viagra Connect, a popular treatment for Erectile Dysfunction and one of the most common conditions sought by patients

- The service launches in 200 pharmacies on the first day, and will be rolling out rapidly across the UK

- This complements Healthera's existing prescription and medicine eCommerce offer - connecting patients to 1500+ UK pharmacies

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Healthera introduces an additional Treatments functionality to its digital platform. This allows its pharmacy partners to remotely sell medication that previously required face to face consultations. Instead, patients will be able to fill out a questionnaire within the Healthera app that their pharmacist will review and approve if appropriate.

Healthera becomes the only digital health provider to enable high street pharmacies to bring the burgeoning area of Pharmacy Medicines online, through the same popular NHS prescription management app that's used daily by hundreds of thousands of patients.

Treatments sits alongside Healthera's existing platform for repeat prescription delivery, OTC eCommerce, and on-demand service booking offered by local pharmacies, for a complete patient experience.

Additional treatments will be released periodically, starting with Erectile Dysfunction (ED), where commonly bought medication such as Viagra Connect will be made available.

One in five men suffer from ED, yet only a small proportion seek treatment. This opportunity led to the rise of companies specialising in treating conditions like ED with an online questionnaire and postal home delivery, with the market worth USD 3.6 billion in 2020.

Despite Pharmacy Medicines being ready to purchase from most high street pharmacies, social stigma and potential embarrassment of face to face consultations prevent the majority from seeking treatment.

Treatments form part of Healthera's commitment to expanding service offerings for its partnering pharmacies, allowing high street pharmacies to have a slice of the growing lifestyle conditions market while providing a 360-degree health and care experience for millions of patients.

Quintus Liu, CEO and co-founder, Healthera said: "Healthera Treatments is the latest addition to our offerings for our pharmacy partners, and patients who are looking for fast, reliable, trustworthy and hassle-free remedies to some of the most prevalent conditions. We're excited to see this service roll out and grow as we continue bringing even more treatments online in the coming months."