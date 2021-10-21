The urgency to decarbonize the building sector has caught global attention in the lead-up to the COP26 summit, commencing on Oct. 31. Wood Mackenzie's Ben Hertz-Shargel says that success will require a two-pronged strategy of massively electrifying building heat over the coming decade, while also investing in technologies that can pick up future heating demand if the grid cannot handle it.From pv magazine 10/2021 Residential and commercial buildings are expected to make up 12% of global emissions through 2050. The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that fossil-fueled and conventional electric ...

