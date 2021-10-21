Anzeige
21.10.2021
Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim report

Aspo Plc
Press Release
October 21, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Invitation to the press conference on Aspo'sInterim report

Aspo Plc will publish the Interim report for January-September 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, approximately at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.

A press conference for analysts, investors and media will be held at FLIK studio Eliel in Sanoma Housebefore the press conference. Registration beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Monday, October 25, 2021, at the latest.

The press conference will be held in Finnish and it can also be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2021-q3-results, or by calling +358 9 817 10310 (62598237#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com



DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.


