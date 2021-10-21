Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0), a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada, has provided an update on its 2021 exploration program. The company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, and the contiguous, highly prospective Hood River Property. With the recent acquisition of the Roma Project, the company now controls over 16,000 hectares of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.





Blue Star initiated its 2021 exploration campaign on June 8th with a program of selective camp improvements, equipment evaluation and planning for remediation efforts and a substantial drill program.

Heli-borne magnetometry kicked off the exploration program in late June and completed in early July covering key target areas on Ulu and Hood River and was expanded to cover the Roma Fold target.

Drilling was initiated on July 16th and remediation activities started on July 15th. A second drill was made available July 31st and continued drilling through September. Drilling evaluated 11 targets in 6 target zones, with 25 drill holes totaling 5,012 metres resulting in 2,534 core samples collected for analysis.

Excellent results were received from first two holes of the program. On September 1st, the company announced the discovery of a new vein system that returned 8.15 metres of 20.8 grams per tonne gold approximately 750 metres northeast of the Flood Zone deposit. On September 22nd, the company reported that 2 Flood Zone holes returned 4.91 metres of 19.1 grams per tonne, 7.00 metres of 6.9 grams per tonne gold, and 2.64 metres of 13.0 grams per tone gold.

The exploration campaign evaluated several high priority targets in the area of the known high-grade Flood Zone Deposit on the Ulu Project, and on high potential targets along the Ulu fold hinge. Numerous priority targets exist along the 5 km long Ulu Anticline which extends from the Flood Zone Deposit on to the contiguous Hood River Project up to the North Fold Nose Zone. Objectives of the 2021 program included better understanding the controls of higher-grade zones within the hosting structures, evaluating additional structures on and adjacent to the Ulu fold hinge, and expanding and infilling previously known but undertested mineralized zones.

Remediation efforts relocated 5,134 cubic metres of historical solid waste to the approved landfill to satisfy the Company's Land Use Permit.

Grant Ewing, CEO, stated: "We successfully tested several prospective target areas during the drilling component of the current program. The discovery of a new vein system ~750 metres northeast of the Flood Zone deposit was an early success, and based on visual observations of the drill core, we anticipate more favorable results as assays from the balance of the program are retuned over the coming weeks."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.BlueStarGold.ca, contact Grant Ewing, P Geo., CEO, at 778-379-1433 or by email info@BlueStarGold.ca.

