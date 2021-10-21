Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC Pink: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update, which includes many unprecedented achievements.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said, "We took the decision earlier this year to focus on integration partner and indirect sales channel business development as well as multinational enterprise sales, and I'm glad we are seeing very positive results from these efforts. We have added sales and marketing people to our team who are skilled, efficient, and focused on accelerating our growth in these areas. We are also particularly encouraged by the fact that all of the larger deals Moovly won were in the context of a competitive bid process. To my mind, that says everything about Moovly's superior product offering."

Over the past fiscal year (October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021) the business has executed its stated strategy and is pleased to provide the following fiscal year metrics, detailing this unprecedented growth.

Users and Usage:

Total Registrations increased by over 15% to nearly 4 million;

Videos produced increased by nearly 21% to over 4 million;

52% increase in use of Moovly's Gallery product allowing for showcasing of user videos;

34% growth in use of Vimeo; and

40 % growth in use of YouTube.

Enterprise and Education Sales:

Number of enterprise corporate accounts increased by 58% (to the current total of 38). Each of these accounts has at least 5 Moovly users, with several having hundreds of users. Management anticipates continued growth in users within each of these corporate entities - adoption within the entity over time is a common phenomenon, witnessed previously with other Moovly clients.

In September 2021, Moovly signed its largest enterprise purchase order in company history. This is a multi-year agreement, disclosure of the party is constrained by an NDA.

Corporate clients are increasingly willing to pay for ancillary Moovly products such as Backoffice and other workflow features.

Full deployment of Moovly at a university with more than 80,000 staff and students, opening the door to Moovly installations at other similar institutions.

Business Development, Partnerships, and Integrations:

Reseller partnerships grew by 600% (currently 12)

Revenue from partners increased by 520%

Pipeline from partners: >$1M in potential deals for the coming fiscal year

Increase of integrations by 227% (from 11 to 25)

52% growth in video integrations

Increased traction within marketing agencies using the Automator to deliver cost-effective video solutions to clients, using Moovly as their preferred technology partner - rapid adoption of the Agency Group Subscriptions offering (929 groups vs 0)

Company:

Capital Raised: CAD 5.3M

Powerful addition to the Moovly sales and marketing head count, resulting in metrics as set out above, total Moovly team now 19.

Moovly [www.Moovly.com]

About Moovly:

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com

