- (PLX AI) - Swedbank shares outperformed Nordic peers after a solid third-quarter earnings beat powered by fees and trading income.
- • Operating expenses and loan losses were also lower than expected
- • Costs appear to be under control and growth mode in selected products is back on the agenda, Carnegie said
- • The report is overall supportive and it beats expectations on all lines, which the market will like, SEB said
- • Swedbank is slowly turning the business model into a more positive trend: SEB
