DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 20/10/2021

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 27.3943

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4257155

CODE: PRUK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 124906 EQS News ID: 1242473 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)